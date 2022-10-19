The occupying authorities of the Kherson region leave the city and evacuate people. Ukraine warns that the Russians may stage provocations

The occupying authorities of the Kherson region informed that all its "departments" were leaving Kherson and moving to the left bank of the region. Civilians are also being evacuated from the city.

The Russian edition "RIA Novosti" writes about it.

The Kherson Gauleiter Saldo also reported that the entrance to the Kherson region is completely closed for a week. Russian mass media are already publishing videos of the civilian evacuation process.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kherson began to receive mass SMS messages urging them to evacuate the city. They say that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly planning to shell residential areas. At the same time, the occupation authorities assure that the city "will not be surrendered" and are only "preparing for defense".

At the same time, the Center of National Resistance, which was created by the SSO of Ukraine, warns of possible Russian provocations in Kherson. Therefore, local residents are urged to set up shelters and stay there. If possible, it is worth leaving the Kherson region altogether.