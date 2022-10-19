Bild: German President Steinmeier canceled his visit to Kyiv

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier canceled the visit to Kyiv scheduled for October 20.

This is written by Bild.

The office of the federal president justified such a move with "security concerns". According to the publication, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the security authorities of Germany advised the president not to go to Kyiv.

"While the federal president is canceling his visit, there are many international diplomats and guests who want to show their presence in the capital right now," an unnamed Ukrainian government official told Bild.