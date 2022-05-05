Zelenskyy talked to Steinmeier and invited him to come to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
This was reported by Die Welt.
According to a spokeswoman for the German president, "all misunderstandings from the past have been resolved" and Zelenskyy invited the federal president and chancellor to Ukraine.
Steinmeier, in turn, expressed to Zelenskyy "solidarity, respect and support in the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggressor."
The fact of the conversation was also confirmed by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
"The conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier really took place today. Germany remains a powerful ally of Ukraine. There will be an official announcement about the details, I can only say that the hope of the Russians to split the unity of Europe in support of Ukraine is in vain," he wrote.
Here is what Zelenskyy himself later said about this conversation:
- Steinmeier wanted to visit Ukraine with the presidents of Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania but was denied a visit to Kyiv at the last minute. The reason for this was that Steinmeier had close ties with Russia for a long time and lobbied for the construction of Nord Stream-2.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself refused to go to Kyiv because shortly before that the Ukrainian authorities refused to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the capital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk called Scholz an "offended sausage."