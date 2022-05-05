Zelenskyy talked to Steinmeier and invited him to come to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

This was reported by Die Welt.

According to a spokeswoman for the German president, "all misunderstandings from the past have been resolved" and Zelenskyy invited the federal president and chancellor to Ukraine.

Steinmeier, in turn, expressed to Zelenskyy "solidarity, respect and support in the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggressor."

The fact of the conversation was also confirmed by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"The conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier really took place today. Germany remains a powerful ally of Ukraine. There will be an official announcement about the details, I can only say that the hope of the Russians to split the unity of Europe in support of Ukraine is in vain," he wrote.

Here is what Zelenskyy himself later said about this conversation: