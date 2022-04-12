President of Germany Steinmeier was denied a visit to Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities have refused to receive President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Kyiv.

Steinmeier said this on Tuesday.

He said he wanted to "send a strong signal of European solidarity alongside presidents of Baltics and Poland." "I was ready but apparently (and I need to take note) this was not desired in Kyiv," he said.

Earlier, Bild reported, citing an unnamed Ukrainian diplomat, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused to receive Steinmeier because of his long-standing ties to Russia.

We all know about Steinmeierʼs close ties with Russia, which also led to the "Steinmeier formula". He is not welcomed in Kyiv now. Letʼs see if this will change later," the diplomat told the publication.

Steinmeier maintained close ties with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, was also an active supporter of the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, and is considered the "architect" of Germanyʼs friendly policy toward Russia.