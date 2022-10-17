The State Property Fund of Ukraine put two buildings of the Dovzhenko Center up for privatization

The State Property Fund put two buildings of the Dovzhenko Center up for privatization. The State Film Agency approved this decision on September 6.
This was reported in the press service of the Dovzhenko Center.
"We learned about privatization from a letter from the State Property Fund. Of course, the State Film Agency didnʼt convey this information to us. Also, we did not receive proposals on how the Center will support itself and the collection in the future," the Center emphasized.
The two buildings to be privatized used to bring rent profits to the state budget, the organization added.
"Part of them was aimed at maintaining and improving the condition of the building and equipment of the Dovzhenko Center, creating fund stores, replenishing collections, ensuring decent working conditions, popularizing the art of cinema through books, exhibitions, film performances, screenings, etc.," the Dovzhenko Center noted.
- On August 17, 2022, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center announced that the State Film Agency issued an order on its reorganization, which, in fact, means the liquidation of the institution. All films from the collection and property of the Center should be transferred to the State institution "Scientific Center of Cinematography of Ukraine", which was created during the Yanukovych era. Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko stated that "it is not about liquidation, but only about reorganization." The Peopleʼs Council under Derzhkino demands to withdraw the decision on reorganization of the center.
- State Film Agency itself assures that they are not liquidating the Dovzhenko Center — they will only take away part of the functions, and no one will be fired.
- On August 28, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada unanimously decided to appeal to the government and State Film Agency to cancel the order on the reorganization of the Dovzhenko Center.
- On October 12, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine responded to a petition demanding the cancellation of the order on the reorganization of the Dovzhenko Center. The government refused to review this decision.
- The Dovzhenko Center was removed from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and handed over to the State Film Agency by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers at the end of January 2022.