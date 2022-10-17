The State Property Fund of Ukraine put two buildings of the Dovzhenko Center up for privatization

The State Property Fund put two buildings of the Dovzhenko Center up for privatization. The State Film Agency approved this decision on September 6.

This was reported in the press service of the Dovzhenko Center.

"We learned about privatization from a letter from the State Property Fund. Of course, the State Film Agency didnʼt convey this information to us. Also, we did not receive proposals on how the Center will support itself and the collection in the future," the Center emphasized.

The two buildings to be privatized used to bring rent profits to the state budget, the organization added.

"Part of them was aimed at maintaining and improving the condition of the building and equipment of the Dovzhenko Center, creating fund stores, replenishing collections, ensuring decent working conditions, popularizing the art of cinema through books, exhibitions, film performances, screenings, etc.," the Dovzhenko Center noted.