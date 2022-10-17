”We need more, much more.” The new ambassador of Ukraine arrived in Germany and asked for weapons

Ukraineʼs new ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, arrived in Berlin and announced that he would work on increasing arms supplies to Ukraine.

He said this on his Twitter.

"Thank you to the federal government for all the help and weapons that have been sent to Ukraine so that we can defend ourselves in this barbaric war. I have to be frank: we need more, much more. And I will work so that we Europeans — Ukrainians and Germans — make our Europe safe," the ambassador said in a video message in German.