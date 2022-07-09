Zelensky fired several ambassadors, including in Germany and Hungary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed a number of ambassadors of Ukraine in various countries.

This is evidenced by the relevant decrees.

In particular, the president fired Andrii Melnyk, the ambassador to Germany, who became very famous in that country thanks to his merciless criticism of the local government for its stance on aid to Ukraine. The German publication BILD reported with reference to sources in the Ukrainian government that Melnyk will be appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also, Zelensky dismissed the ambassador to Hungary, Lyubov Nepop, to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebijnis, to Norway, Vyacheslav Yatsyuk, and to India, Ihor Polikha.