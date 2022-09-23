Zelensky appointed a new ambassador of Ukraine to Germany

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the appointment of a new ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. It will be the diplomat Oleksiy Makeev.
This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 662/2022.
In addition, Zelensky appointed the Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko as a part-time ambassador to Mongolia.
Oleksiy Makeev is currently a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on sanctions policy and a member of the Yermak-McFaul international expert group. He has been in the diplomatic service since 1996, during which time he worked in embassies in Germany and Switzerland. Makeev speaks German well.
- On July 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed a number of ambassadors of Ukraine in various countries. In particular, the president fired Andrii Melnyk, the ambassador to Germany, who became very famous in that country thanks to merciless criticism of the local government for its stance on aid to Ukraine. The German publication BILD, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, reported that Melnyk will be appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
- Melnyk himself announced that he will leave the post of ambassador on October 14.