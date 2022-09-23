Zelensky appointed a new ambassador of Ukraine to Germany

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the appointment of a new ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. It will be the diplomat Oleksiy Makeev.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 662/2022.

In addition, Zelensky appointed the Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko as a part-time ambassador to Mongolia.

Oleksiy Makeev is currently a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on sanctions policy and a member of the Yermak-McFaul international expert group. He has been in the diplomatic service since 1996, during which time he worked in embassies in Germany and Switzerland. Makeev speaks German well.