The EU agreed to the creation of a monitoring mission on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan

The European Union agreed to create a monitoring mission on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Up to 40 experts will come there.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

They noted that it was agreed upon at a four-way meeting by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The mission will be aimed at promoting the restoration of peace and security, increasing trust between countries and delimiting borders.

"The EUʼs deployment of about 40 monitoring experts along Armeniaʼs international border with Azerbaijan will contribute to building trust in a volatile situation that endangers peopleʼs lives and jeopardizes the settlement of the conflict. This is another proof of the EUʼs full commitment to the ultimate goal of achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

For operational reasons, employees from the EU observation mission in Georgia will be sent there. They emphasize that this mission will be temporary and will last no longer than two months.