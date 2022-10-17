The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities.

This is reported by the authorities of the regions.

"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces. One rocket hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All city services are working at the place of the hit," stated the head of the region Valentyn Reznichenko.

In addition, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Romny district of Sumy region. According to preliminary data, there are victims.

On October 10, the occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, firing more than 80 missiles. As a result, the infrastructure and civilians of more than 20 settlements were affected. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Air Force, as well as the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces destroyed 56 air targets: 43 cruise missiles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.