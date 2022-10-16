The Russians were unable to paralyze Ukraineʼs energy industry — the infrastructure withstood 130 strikes in three days

Ukraine has maintained energy stability after Russiaʼs massive attacks, the aggressor failed to paralyze the energy industry.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that in three days, the Russian army hit Ukrainian civilian and energy facilities up to 130 times with missiles and kamikaze drones.

"The aggressor sought to intimidate Ukrainians and paralyze the stateʼs energy industry. He didnʼt achieve his goal. Ukraine was ready for such a scenario. We mobilized efforts for emergency repair work, restored electricity supply in 4,000 settlements," Shmyhal emphasized.