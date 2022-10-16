The Russians were unable to paralyze Ukraineʼs energy industry — the infrastructure withstood 130 strikes in three days

Ukraine has maintained energy stability after Russiaʼs massive attacks, the aggressor failed to paralyze the energy industry.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that in three days, the Russian army hit Ukrainian civilian and energy facilities up to 130 times with missiles and kamikaze drones.
"The aggressor sought to intimidate Ukrainians and paralyze the stateʼs energy industry. He didnʼt achieve his goal. Ukraine was ready for such a scenario. We mobilized efforts for emergency repair work, restored electricity supply in 4,000 settlements," Shmyhal emphasized.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. Because of this, the electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, in eight regions there were problems with water supply and electricity.
- On October 11, Russia attacked the Ladyzhyn TPP in the Vinnytsia region with drones. The region had to introduce a mode of total electricity saving.
- An hourly blackout was introduced in the capital and regions.
- On October 12, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine is gradually restoring the energy system, but urged Ukrainians to prepare for a difficult winter. The occupiers will obviously continue to attack the energy infrastructure.