Russian troops destroyed one of the energy facilities in the Kyiv region

The Russians destroyed one of the energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

"Today, the enemy launched another barbaric attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, the object of the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region suffered severe destruction. Ukrenergo NEC specialists are already working to restore the reliability of energy supply in Kyiv and the central region," the company stated.

At the same time, the dispatch center of Ukrenergo warns about the possible application of emergency shutdown schedules. Consumers are asked to follow further messages.

"We ask consumers to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 5 PM to 11 PM! Please do not use energy-consuming electrical appliances, turn off unnecessary lighting, postpone washing to night hours. Such measures will allow our specialists to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and carry out the necessary restoration work," the company urges.