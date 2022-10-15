Russian troops destroyed one of the energy facilities in the Kyiv region

The Russians destroyed one of the energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.
This is reported by Ukrenergo.
"Today, the enemy launched another barbaric attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, the object of the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region suffered severe destruction. Ukrenergo NEC specialists are already working to restore the reliability of energy supply in Kyiv and the central region," the company stated.
At the same time, the dispatch center of Ukrenergo warns about the possible application of emergency shutdown schedules. Consumers are asked to follow further messages.
"We ask consumers to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 5 PM to 11 PM! Please do not use energy-consuming electrical appliances, turn off unnecessary lighting, postpone washing to night hours. Such measures will allow our specialists to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and carry out the necessary restoration work," the company urges.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. Because of this, the electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, in eight regions there were problems with water supply and electricity.
- On October 11, Russia attacked the Ladyzhyn TPP in the Vinnytsia region with drones. The region had to introduce a mode of total electricity saving.
- Hourly blackouts were introduced in the capital and regions.
- On October 12, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine is gradually restoring the energy system, but urged Ukrainians to prepare for a difficult winter. The occupiers will obviously continue to attack the energy infrastructure.