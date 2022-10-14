Mykhailo Podolyak: We see a sharp decrease in the nuclear threat in Russian rhetoric, this is a good sign

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office of Ukraine, believes that the statements of Ukraineʼs partners about a decisive response to the use of nuclear weapons influenced the rhetoric of Russian officials, so threats began to be heard less and less.

He told about this in an interview with Bild, which is quoted by te Presidential Office.

According to Podolyak, the world is already doing a lot to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons, in particular, leading countries have issued appropriate warning statements.

Podolyak expressed his belief that despite the threat, the Russian Federation will not use nuclear weapons, including tactical ones.

“Today we see a sharp reduction of the nuclear threat in Russian rhetoric — if we ignore propagandists and talk about officials. Weʼre seeing a dramatic decline in the nuclear threat, and thatʼs a pretty good sign. Russia has admitted that it can wage war with conventional weapons, but any attempt to use nuclear weapons will lead to an immediate response,” he stated.