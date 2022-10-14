Putin stated that the Russian Federation does not see the need for new massive strikes against Ukraine

During the summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Putin stated that he currently does not see the need to repeat massive missile attacks on Ukraine, similar to those that took place on October 10 and 11.

"Radio Svoboda" writes about it.

"Now there is no need for massive strikes. Well, at least now. For now. Well, we will see... Of the 29 objects [fired by the Russian Federation on October 10 and 11], seven were not hit, as planned by the Ministry of Defense, but they are selecting gradually," Putin noted.

He also stated that the Russian Federation allegedly does not seek to destroy Ukraine, and explained the occupation of the Ukrainian south by the need to create a corridor to Crimea. At the same time, Putin did not mention the so-called "referendums".