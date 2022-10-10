Ukrainian military intelligence: Russia planned missile strikes on Kyiv and its infrastructure since the beginning of October

The Russian army received instructions from the Kremlin on October 2 and 3 to prepare massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military intelligence reported this on the day of the strikes, October 10.

Thus, the military units of the strategic and long-range aviation received orders to prepare for the task of massive missile attacks. The targets are objects of critical civil infrastructure and central areas of densely populated Ukrainian cities. Russiaʼs main goal was to destroy the TPP, create panic among Ukrainians and intimidate the European public.

As part of preparations for the strikes on October 8, seven Tu-160 strategic bombers were relocated from "Engels" airfield (Saratov region) to the "Olenya" airfield (Murmansk region) and equipped with X-101 cruise missiles. On the external raid of Sevastopol, six carriers of cruise missiles with forty "Kalibr" missiles were brought out.