The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine issued an “ultimatum” to the Red Cross — to send a mission to Olenivka within three days

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, made a "no-alternative demand" to the International Committee of the Red Cross. He demands to send a mission to the colony in occupied Olenivka, where the occupiers are holding Ukrainian prisoners, by October 17.

Yermak voiced his demand during discussions with representatives of the ICRC and other international organizations.

Yermak gave the Red Cross three days to form a mission, which, together with representatives of the international media, will arrive at the front line and wait there for confirmation from Russia. He added that Ukraine, for its part, will contribute to this mission in every possible way and can help attract lawmakers and representatives of other countries to it.

"Otherwise, Ukraine will use all possible informational and diplomatic means to move away from this issue. Together with our partners, we will be able to find a way to form an expert group and people who will be ready to fulfill the mission that the Red Cross has to fulfill," Yermak said.