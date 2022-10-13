The Director General of the IAEA met with the Head of the Ukrainian MFA in Kyiv. They discussed the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Raphael Grossi, met in Kyiv with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss the situation and risks of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
The meeting took place in one of the government bunkers. The sides discussed the creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Grossi added that he and Kuleba will make progress on this issue.
- At the beginning of the month, Grossi met with Zelenskyi regarding the ZNPP.
- On October 10, Energoatom reported that the occupiers kidnapped the deputy general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP. Because of this, an appeal was sent to Grossi, but it is not known whether he raised this issue during the meeting with Putin.
- On October 11, Grossi met with Russian leader Putin in Moscow. The Russian president declared that he was "ready for dialogue" and emphasized "the unnecessary and dangerous politicization" of the situation around the station. He believes that "its degree should be lowered." Grossi talked about the security zone, but the IAEA press release did not mention the abduction and withdrawal of troops from the station.
- Grossi later told reporters that he had raised the issue of the detention of Ukrainian personnel of the ZNPP, calling such actions unacceptable.