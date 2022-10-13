The Director General of the IAEA met with the Head of the Ukrainian MFA in Kyiv. They discussed the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Raphael Grossi, met in Kyiv with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss the situation and risks of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

The meeting took place in one of the government bunkers. The sides discussed the creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Grossi added that he and Kuleba will make progress on this issue.