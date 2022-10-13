NATO will provide Ukraine with means to combat drones

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would receive means to fight against Russian drones

"European Truth," writes about this.

According to the results of the ministerial meeting of the Alliance in Brussels, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would receive from NATO members anti-drone equipment with hundreds of devices for jamming drones, which should help fight against Iranian kamikaze drones.

In addition, he recalled the comprehensive aid package, which includes fuel, winter clothing, and medicines.