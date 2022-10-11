The MDI of the Defence Ministry: Russians import Iranian drones in large numbers to Belarus. Meanwhile, they export military equipment and ammunition

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Defense Ministry reports that the Russians have delivered 32 Iranian Shahed-136 drones to Belarus and they plan to deliver 8 more by October 14.

The MDI writes about this in its "Telegram" channel.

"Belarus also provides the occupying army with material and technical means and ammunition from its warehouses. In particular, a railway echelon with ammunition arrived at the "Kirovska" railway station in Crimea — 12 wagons/492 tons, which was sent from the 43rd missile and ammunition storage arsenal of Belarus (Dobrush, Gomel region)," the message reads.

In addition, 13 more railway echelons with equipment, ammunition and other military property are planned to be sent there in the near future.