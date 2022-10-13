The Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi informed that Russian troops mined almost all places of mass burials of Ukrainians.

He reported on this on the air of the telethon.

"In order to approach a mass grave near any city, unfortunately, we have to call sappers. In fact, burial places of people who were tortured are located near every, liberated settlement." the minister noted.

He added that as of October 13, the police restored law and order in 339 liberated points of the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.