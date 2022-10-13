Two workers were killed by a mine during road works in Kharkiv region

Two workers were blown up by a mine during road works and died in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.
In the same area, a 62-year-old and a 55-year-old man were wounded after stepping on a landmine.
"Once again, I urge everyone to be as careful as possible. Not to go to the roadsides and forest strips, not to move in those places for which there is no notification of the completion of demining," Oleh Synegubov urged.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also spoke about the shelling of the Russians.
According to him, last day the enemy shelled Vovchansk, as well as populated areas of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Bohodukhiv districts.
According to the Regional Emergency Medical Center, a 62-year-old man was wounded in the Izyum district. A 59-year-old resident of the Kupyansk district was also wounded.
- Now Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Almost a third of the countryʼs territory (approximately 200 000 square kilometers) needs demining.
- In June, the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi stated that, according to the approximate calculations of the sappers, it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.
- The State Emergency Service has created a mobile application for mine safety. It will help detect and report explosive objects.