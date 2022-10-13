Great Britain will provide Ukraine with howitzers and missiles for NASAMS

Great Britain will transfer AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine for NASAMS air defense systems.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the country Ben Wallace, writes Reuters.
"Russiaʼs recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I authorized the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," Wallace noted.
In addition, Great Britain will provide hundreds of additional missiles for other types of air defense systems, drones and 18 more howitzers.
NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes. On September 27, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the process of preparing the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine is ongoing, and Ukraine expects two batteries from the United States — that is, 16 missile launchers.
- On October 11, the White House announced that the United States is accelerating the delivery of two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.