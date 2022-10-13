Great Britain will provide Ukraine with howitzers and missiles for NASAMS

Great Britain will transfer AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine for NASAMS air defense systems.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the country Ben Wallace, writes Reuters.

"Russiaʼs recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I authorized the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," Wallace noted.

In addition, Great Britain will provide hundreds of additional missiles for other types of air defense systems, drones and 18 more howitzers.