Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force: Due to kamikaze drone attacks, alerts may last longer

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, explained the long-term air alarms in the country by the use of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

They are relatively slow (20-150 km per hour), fly for a long time, and the Russians can adjust their route, so the alarms will be somewhat longer while the Russian Federation uses them.

Today, on October 12, alarms in the western regions lasted for at least two hours. In the Vinnytsia region, it lasted almost five hours. The heads of Rivne region, Zhytomyr region, and Cherkasy region reported the shooting down of drones today.

Over the previous two days, anti-aircraft gunners shot down nine Shahed-136.