In the last two days Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down 9 out of 11 Iranian “Shahed-136” drones

In the last two days, the anti-aircraft missile division of the Ukrainian army shot down 9 out of 11 Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"This is the result of high-quality training of our anti-aircraft fighters conducted by our Polish comrades," he noted and added that it was Poland that provided the complexes from which the Ukrainians shot down Iranian drones launched by the Russians with Soviet missiles.

"Thank you to our Polish brothers," Zaluzhny emphasized.

This morning, the Russians launched 28 missiles — 20 of them were shot down. In addition, the enemy sent 15 drones, almost all of them Iranian strike drones, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.