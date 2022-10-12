The Russians abducted more than 500 people from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region

Russians abducted at least 529 people in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh stated this during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.
According to him, the occupiers began to terrorize the locals more. In particular, after Putin signed the annexation of the temporarily occupied territories, exit was almost completely blocked.
He added that over the past day, about 60 people left the occupied territory of the region, and last month, 1 500 people could have left in 24 hours.
"It is very difficult to live there: there is no gas, electricity is questionable, medical assistance is limited," Oleksandr Starukh noted.
- On October 10, the Russians abducted the Deputy General Director of Zaporizhzhia NPP Valery Martyniuk and are holding him in an unknown location.
- On October 11, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov reported that the occupiers had abducted more than 100 residents of his temporarily occupied city.