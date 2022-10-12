The Russians abducted more than 500 people from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region

Russians abducted at least 529 people in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh stated this during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

According to him, the occupiers began to terrorize the locals more. In particular, after Putin signed the annexation of the temporarily occupied territories, exit was almost completely blocked.

He added that over the past day, about 60 people left the occupied territory of the region, and last month, 1 500 people could have left in 24 hours.

"It is very difficult to live there: there is no gas, electricity is questionable, medical assistance is limited," Oleksandr Starukh noted.