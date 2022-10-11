In occupied Melitopol, the Russians kidnapped more than 700 local residents

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the occupiers kidnapped more than 100 residents.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"The occupiers continue kidnapping and torturing people. Residents of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region do not cooperate with the occupiers. That is why the latter are only left with impotent rage to kidnap and torture people in order to achieve at least some kind of "reciprocity," he wrote.

According to the mayor, more than 700 residents of the city have become victims of kidnappings, and at the same time, the occupiers do not pay attention to the age, gender, or profession of people.

"They are taken "to the basement" and seek "cooperation" by any means," Fedorov added.