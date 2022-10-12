The occupiers stated that the organizer of the explosion on the Kerch Bridge was the head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia stated that the organizer of the explosion on the Kerch Bridge was the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) Kyrylo Budanov.

This is reported by the Russian mass media.

The explosive device was allegedly camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets and "sent from the Odesa seaport to the Bulgarian city of Ruse" at the beginning of August.

Three citizens of Ukraine and a citizen of Armenia were involved in the organization of cargo transportation from Bulgaria to the port in Poti (Georgia), and then to Armenia.

From September 29 to October 3, at the "Transalliance" terminal in Yerevan, the cargo was apparently cleared by customs according to the rules of the Eurasian Economic Area, documents were replaced and it was sent to Moscow. After that, the truck got to the Krasnodar Territory, from where it went to the occupied Crimea.

"At the same time, the control over the movement of cargo along the entire route and contacts with the participants of the criminal transportation scheme were carried out by the employee of the MDI of the MDU. He introduced himself as Ivan Ivanovich and used for coordination both a virtual anonymous number (purchased on the Internet) and a regular number registered to a citizen of Ukraine (resident of Kremenchuk, Andriichenko Serhiy Volodymyrovych, born in 1988)," according to the FSB.