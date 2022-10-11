Vice: Elon Musk spoke with Putin before publishing on Twitter the “resolution plan” of the war in Ukraine

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk spoke personally with Russian President Putin before publishing a series of tweets about his vision of a "resolution plan" for the war in Ukraine.

Vice writes about this with reference to a mailing from political scientist Jan Bremmerʼs company Eurasia Group, which specializes in the study of political risks.

Bremmer writes that Musk told him about Putinʼs ultimatum — the president of the Russian Federation is ready for negotiations, but only if Crimea remains Russian, Ukraine becomes a neutral state and also recognizes the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Musk said that Putin assured him of achieving this goal at any cost, including the use of nuclear weapons. Such a threat was also sounded in the case of the entry of Ukrainian troops into Crimea. Musk responded by telling Putin that "everything must be done to avoid this."

In addition, Bremmer claims that Musk rejected Ukraineʼs request to activate Starlink satellite communication systems in Crimea.

Musk himself denied the fact of the alleged recent conversation with Pitun about Ukraine. He wrote on Twitter that he spoke with the president of the Russian Federation only once 18 months ago and had a conversation about space.