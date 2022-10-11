78 bodies were exhumed in liberated Sviatohirsk and Lyman, including a one-year-old baby

In the Donetsk region, 78 bodies, including children, were exhumed on the territory of de-occupied Sviatohirsk and Lyman.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informs about this.

In Sviatohirsk, law enforcement officers exhumed the bodies of 34 people, some with signs of violent death. The burnt bodies of two citizens were also found in the car; their identities are currently being established.

At the same time, about 110 trenches were discovered on the territory of the liberated Lyman at the "Nova Maslyakivka" cemetery, among which there are graves of children, particularly a one-year-old baby. In total, 44 bodies were exhumed there.

The law enforcement officers will identify the people involved in the murder during the investigation of the criminal case, which is registered on the facts of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 110, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).