Prytula and Sternenko collected UAH 352 million for kamikaze drones in a day. The campaign “You have angered Ukrainians” has been completed

The head of the charitable foundation Serhiy Prytula and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko collected UAH 352 million in donations in one day. The campaign "You have angered Ukrainians" has been completed.

Volunteers informed about this on their social networks.

The fundraiser started on October 10 at 12:00 p.m. and ended on October 11 at 12:00 p.m. Prytula and Sternenko said that from the beginning they planned to collect about UAH 100 million for 50 RAM II UAV kamikaze drones (based on the Ukrainian "Leleka-100") and three ground control stations for them.

Now they will decide what is the most rational use of UAH 252 million, so that there is a lot of "cotton" [Ukrainian ironic euphemism for explosions] and "dead occupiers".