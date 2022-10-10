Ukrainians donated more than UAH 107 million for RAM II UAV kamikaze drones in 5 hours

The head of the charitable foundation Serhiy Prytula and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko opened a fundraiser for Ukrainian kamikaze drones RAM II UAV.

They published the corresponding announcement on social networks at 12:00 p.m.

Ukrainians donated more than 107 million hryvnias to the monobank account alone in five hours. This amount changes every minute, the press service of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation informed "Babel". These data do not include donations on PrivatBank, IBAN, and PayPal accounts.

Details for financial support:

IBAN: UA173052990000026008046715893

PayPal: [email protected]

Serhiy Prytulaʼs monobank

Serhiy Prytulaʼs PrivatBank

Serhiy Sternenkoʼs monobank

Companies, private donors, and citizens of different countries of the world join the collection.

RAM II UAV is a modern drone with barrage ammunition based on one of the best Ukrainian UAVs, the "Leleka-100."

It is produced by joint efforts and with the support of a whole consortium of Ukrainian companies, in particular, such as CDET (specializing in defense and radio electronic technologies), Ukrainian Armor (a research and production company in the field of military equipment), Neo Tech (military technologies), Ukroboronprom (a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military equipment), Spectechnoexport (contributes to the development of the military industry and the attraction of technologies) and other manufacturers and suppliers.