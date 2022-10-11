The death toll from a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine has risen to 19. More than 100 people were wounded

The number of people killed as a result of a massive rocket attack by the occupiers on various Ukrainian cities on October 10 increased to 19. A total of 105 people were wounded.

The State Emergency Service writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"According to energy experts, electricity supply has been restored to 3 571 settlements in Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Lviv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions," the rescuers noted.

301 settlements in Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions are still without electricity.

More than a thousand people and almost 120 units of emergency services equipment were involved in extinguishing fires and rescue operations.