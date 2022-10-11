The death toll from a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine has risen to 19. More than 100 people were wounded

The number of people killed as a result of a massive rocket attack by the occupiers on various Ukrainian cities on October 10 increased to 19. A total of 105 people were wounded.
The State Emergency Service writes about this in its Telegram channel.
"According to energy experts, electricity supply has been restored to 3 571 settlements in Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Lviv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions," the rescuers noted.
301 settlements in Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions are still without electricity.
More than a thousand people and almost 120 units of emergency services equipment were involved in extinguishing fires and rescue operations.
- During October 10, the occupiers launched more than 80 missile and air strikes on Ukraine. As a result of the massive missile attack, the infrastructure and civilians of more than 20 settlements were damaged. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The Air Force, as well as the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces destroyed 56 air targets: 43 cruise missiles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.