The main events of October 10 in the “Babel” review. Russia massively shelled Ukrainian cities, Zelenskyy and Scholz convened an urgent meeting of the G7

In the morning and during the day, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones, 13 of them Iranian "Shahid-136" over Ukraine. The Ukrainian military destroyed 56 targets — 43 cruise missiles and 13 drones. The Russians launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from 11 Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bomber aircraft from the Caspian region. Caliber cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea. "Iskander" — from different directions. There were also attacks from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the morning missie attack, 11 people were killed, and 64 were injured. Shelling damaged about 70 objects, of which 29 were critical infrastructure objects, four high-rise buildings, 35 private residential buildings, and a capital school. During the missie fire in Kyiv, the building where the consular department of the German embassy is located was damaged.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is shocked by Russiaʼs attacks on civilians in Ukraine. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called Russiaʼs massive bombing of Ukrainian cities a crime for which the guilty will be held accountable. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu wrote that Russia has again shown its cowardly face and should be declared a state sponsor of terrorism. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, called for Ukraine to receive more weapons.

Lukashenko announced that "thousands" of Russian troops would arrive in Belarus. He ordered the head of the Ministry of Defense to "prepare to receive and deploy Russian troops in Belarus. He said that "more than one thousand will come." Before that, the dictators of Russia and Belarus agreed to create a "joint grouping of troops" near the borders of Ukraine. The self-proclaimed president of Belarus claims that Ukraine is "planning to attack Belarus" with the help of NATO.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an urgent meeting of the G7. The president will talk about the terrorist attacks of Russia.

Zelensky met with US Ambassador Bridget Brink and Deputy Head of the US Diplomatic Mission Christopher Smith. They confirmed to the president that the United States condemns Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities and intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities.

The head of the charitable foundation Serhiy Prytula and volunteer Serhii Sternenko opened a fundraiser for Ukrainian kamikaze drones RAM II UAV. In five hours, Ukrainians donated more than 107 million hryvnias to the monobank account alone (there are still donations to PrivatBank, IBAN and PayPal accounts, but they will be counted later). And this amount changes every minute.

From October 11, Ukraine will stop exporting electricity to stabilize its energy system after the Russian shelling. Ukrainian electricity, exported after synchronization via separate lines to Moldova and Poland, helped Europe replace Russian gas and maintained the stability of the energy system.