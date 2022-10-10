“Additional EU military support is on the way.” The reaction of the world to the missile attack on Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell is shocked by Russiaʼs attacks on civilians of Ukraine.

"I was deeply shocked by Russiaʼs attacks on civilians in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. Such actions have no place in the 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We support Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on the way," he emphasized.

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called the massive bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russia "a crime for which the guilty will be held accountable."

"What is happening now in Kyiv is disgusting. It shows the world again the regime we face: that one, which targets indiscriminately. The one that brings terror and death to children. It is criminal. They will be held accountable. Ukraine will win. Europe will not turn away," Metsola wrote.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu wrote that Russia has once again shown its cowardly face and should be declared a state sponsor of terrorism.

"I strongly condemn the rocket attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and other Ukrainian cities. Russia has once again shown its cowardly face and should be declared a state that sponsors terrorism," he noted.

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda called for Ukraine to receive more weapons.

"There is no limit to Russian brutality. Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were again subjected to artillery shelling by the Russian army. They are aimed at city centers, residential buildings, roads during rush hour. This is state terrorism in its pure form. Ukraine needs more weapons, so that they can defeat this evil," he emphasized.

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis also stated that Putin should be stopped with a large number of weapons, and not only with a large number of words.

"The only way to stop Putinʼs genocide is to keep stopping it until it stops. With lots of weapons, not just lots of words,” he wrote.

The President of Moldova Maia Sandu also condemned the massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities.

"I strongly condemn the massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Cruelty, terror and killings of innocent civilians must be stopped immediately," she stressed.