The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 45 missiles and 9 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones

As of 11:40 a.m., Russian troops fired more than 80 missiles at Ukraine. 45 of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. In addition, 9 out of 12 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

High-precision land-based, sea-based and air-based cruise missiles are used.

X-101, X-555 occupiers launch from the Caspian region from eleven Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bomber aircraft. Caliber cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.

The operational-tactical missile complex (OTMC) "Iskander" ground-based missiles are produced from different directions.

The enemy is also using missiles of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and "Tornado-S" anti-aircraft missile systems.