The dictators of Russia and Belarus agreed to create a joint group of troops near the borders of Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Lukashenko agreed with Putin to deploy a joint group of troops near the borders of Ukraine.
This was reported by the state agency BelTA.
"In connection with the escalation on the western borders of the Union state [of the Russian Federation], we agreed on the deployment of the regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus [...]. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we start using the allied state grouping. The basis of this group is the army, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. I must inform you that the formation of this group has begun," Lukashenko noted.
He claims that Ukraine is allegedly planning to attack Belarus with the help of NATO.
- According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, only six battalions of the enemy are concentrated near the border from the Belarusian side.
- Belarus is currently helping Russia in its war against Ukraine, not only by providing access to air bases and airspace, but also with ammunition and spare parts. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Belarusians have sent 26 echelons with ammunition from the territory. Thatʼs almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10 000 tons.
- Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were also delivered to Belarus, which probably already flew towards Ukraine on October 10.