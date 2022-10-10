The dictators of Russia and Belarus agreed to create a joint group of troops near the borders of Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Lukashenko agreed with Putin to deploy a joint group of troops near the borders of Ukraine.

This was reported by the state agency BelTA.

"In connection with the escalation on the western borders of the Union state [of the Russian Federation], we agreed on the deployment of the regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus [...]. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we start using the allied state grouping. The basis of this group is the army, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. I must inform you that the formation of this group has begun," Lukashenko noted.

He claims that Ukraine is allegedly planning to attack Belarus with the help of NATO.