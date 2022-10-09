In the liberated Lyman, the first 20 bodies were exhumed at the site of the mass burial

In the liberated city of Lyman, Donetsk region, the first 20 bodies of civilians and servicemen of the Armed Forces were exhumed from the mass burial site.

This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, on October 9.

Excavations are ongoing at two locations: in one, about 200 civilians are buried, the other is a mass grave of servicemen of the Armed Forces. Children are among the victims.

Law enforcement officers received information about the mass burial in Lyman from local residents. Civilians were buried in single graves, military — in a trench 40 meters long. According to the witness, he buried about 20 Ukrainian defenders here on the orders of the Russian invaders. Among the dead is also a family with two small children. Some graves have plaques with the names of the deceased, others are nameless.

In total, since September 29, the police found 87 bodies in the liberated settlements of Donetsk region, of which 38 civilians have already been identified. Most people died from shrapnel wounds or natural causes. There are dead people with gunshot wounds.