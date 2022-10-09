The Lukashenko regime accused Ukraine of preparing an attack on Belarus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Belarus handed Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Kyzym a diplomatic note because Ukraine is allegedly preparing to attack Belarus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported this on October 9.

"This information is not true. We categorically reject the next insinuations of the Belarusian regime. We do not rule out that the handing over of the diplomatic note may be part of the Russian Federationʼs plan to provoke and further accuse Ukraine. We call on the Belarusian people not to succumb to provocations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Because of this, Kyiv called on the authorities in Belarus to stop fulfilling the Kremlinʼs whims and immediately stop supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.