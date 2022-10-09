The Lukashenko regime accused Ukraine of preparing an attack on Belarus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Belarus handed Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Kyzym a diplomatic note because Ukraine is allegedly preparing to attack Belarus.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported this on October 9.
"This information is not true. We categorically reject the next insinuations of the Belarusian regime. We do not rule out that the handing over of the diplomatic note may be part of the Russian Federationʼs plan to provoke and further accuse Ukraine. We call on the Belarusian people not to succumb to provocations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
Because of this, Kyiv called on the authorities in Belarus to stop fulfilling the Kremlinʼs whims and immediately stop supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.
- Belarus is helping Russia in the war against Ukraine by providing access to air bases and airspace and ammunition, and spare parts. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Belarusians have sent 26 echelons with ammunition from the territory — thatʼs almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10,000 tons.
- On October 4, Lukashenko, for the first time, recognized the participation of Belarus in the war in Ukraine. "As for our participation in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, we are participating there. We do not hide it. But we donʼt kill anyone. We are not sending our military anywhere," the dictator said.