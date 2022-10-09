Russia again hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia with a missile; there are casualties

At night, Russia again fired missiles at a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the city council, announced this on the morning of October 9.

17 people died. Previously, five private houses were destroyed, and about 40 were injured. Utility workers are starting to work, but there are not enough people. Therefore, all interested Zaporizhia residents can join in the demolition of rubble.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, reported that almost a dozen missiles had arrived, and later, he specified that 12 people had died.