The number of people killed in the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has reached 17

The number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks by the Russian occupiers on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 17 people. It is about the morning shelling of the city on October 6.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescuers managed to get 21 people out of the rubble, 12 of whom were hospitalized by doctors.

The service adds that at one address, 13 dead people (one of them a child) were unblocked from under the rubble of a five-story residential building, and at another address, the bodies of four dead people were pulled out from under the rubble of a four-story residential building.