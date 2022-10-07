The number of people killed due to Russiaʼs attack on Zaporizhzhia reached 14

The number of dead as a result of yesterdayʼs attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 14.

This was reported by the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Andriy Kurtev.

"Disappointing news continues to come to us from the analysis of debris on the houses that were affected by yesterdayʼs attack. Currently, the number of dead has increased to fourteen. My deepest condolences to all those who lost their relatives and friends," he said.

He also noted that todayʼs strike on Zaporizhzhia damaged windows and balconies in a multi-story building near which a rocket fell.

"Today, when we asked people to come and help utility workers and rescue workers with liquidation of the consequences of enemy shelling, so many townspeople responded that there wasnʼt even enough work for everyone," added Kurtev.