The number of people killed due to Russiaʼs attack on Zaporizhzhia reached 12

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 6 has increased to 12. Another 12 people were wounded, including two children.

This was reported in the regional police department.

At the moment, policemen, rescuers and specialists of specialized services continue to work at the sites of the hits.

On the night of October 7, the Russian occupiers used drones for the first time against the civilian residents of Zaporizhzhia. They destroyed two objects of civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary information, these were Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.