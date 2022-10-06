Russia fired 7 rockets at the high-rise buildings of the Zaporizhzhia. There were killed people

Russia launched seven missile strikes at high-rise buildings, killing at least two people in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh on the morning of October 6.
One woman died, another died in an ambulance. At least five people are still under the rubble of the houses.
Many people were rescued from the rubble, among them a three-year-old girl, she was hospitalized. A rescue operation is underway at the scene.
Since the rescuers are sorting out the debris, the following routes have been closed in Zaporizhzhia:
- from Mayakovsky Avenue to Yuzhnoukrainska Street on Sobornyi Avenue;
- from Haharina Street to Yuzhnoukrainska Street on Sobornyi Avenue;
- along Peremohy Street from Shevchenko Boulevard to Nizhnyodniprovska Street.