Zelensky responded to a petition about vegetarian and vegan dry rations for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the petition on the introduction of vegetarian and vegan dry rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of state assured that the comprehensive support of the Ukrainian military is one of his most important priorities. He also noted that the issue of equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the law is dealt with by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The President emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are provided with food in accordance with the established norms in full, but vegetarian and vegan dry rations are really missing. So Zelensky turned to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal with a request to work out this issue. The government will inform the petitioner about the results of this work.