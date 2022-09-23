The petition about vegetarian and vegan dry rations for Ukrainian soldiers has received 25 000 signatures. Zelensky will consider it

The petition on the introduction of vegetarian and vegan dry rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has collected 25 328 signatures. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will further consider the document.

The author of the petition Pavlov Petro Mykhailovych asks to introduce additional rations for armymen who do not consume meat products and products of animal origin according to ethical views, for believers who observe fasting, and for those who need a diet due to digestive problems.

"As an example, letʼs take the implementation of this in the U.S. Army: eat a vegetarian American military MRE (English "Meal, Ready-to-Eat", "Food, ready to eat") with the composition of the contents of Menu 11, 12, 13, 14 (Vegetarian). This variety is necessary not for "overeating", but for adequate nutrition, which depends on the militaryʼs performance of their official duties," the author notes.

He also assures that plant-based food is no more expensive than meat, and sometimes even cheaper, and that it will promote the health of the military and help preserve nature.