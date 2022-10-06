News

The Verkhovna Rada allowed the National Guard to carry out demining

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law, which will allow soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine to carry out demining.

This is stated on the website of the parliament.

Draft Law No. 7673 amends Article 12 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Guard of Ukraine" regarding demining operations, in particular during martial law. He was supported by 263 Ukrainian parliamentarians.