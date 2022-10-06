The Verkhovna Rada allowed the National Guard to carry out demining

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law, which will allow soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine to carry out demining.
This is stated on the website of the parliament.
Draft Law No. 7673 amends Article 12 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Guard of Ukraine" regarding demining operations, in particular during martial law. He was supported by 263 Ukrainian parliamentarians.
- Now Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Almost a third of the countryʼs territory (approximately 200,000 square kilometers) needs demining.
- In June, the press officer of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhy, said that, according to the approximate calculations of the sappers, it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.
- The State Emergency Service has created a mobile application for mine safety. It will help detect and report explosive objects.