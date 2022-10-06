Spain handed over SUVs, ambulances and medical equipment to Ukraine

Spain sent eight armored cars, two ambulances, and five tons of various medical supplies to Ukraine. Currently, the cargo is headed to Poland, and from there, it will reach Ukraine.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Spain.

In the coming days, the Spanish will send 12 more armored cars by sea from the port of Bilbao.

"These are the priorities that Ukraine currently has, and this is what they demand from us. The war is very cruel, there are many wounded, and they urgently need medical supplies," said Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

She also noted that from November 1, more soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will arrive in Zaragoza, where the Ukrainian military is training. Robles also said that on October 7, she will visit the capital of Aragon, where she will meet with the Ukrainian military and visit the wounded who are being treated in a military hospital.