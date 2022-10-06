The United States will provide Ukraine with $55 million to prepare for winter

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide Ukraine with $55 million to prepare the heating infrastructure for winter in conditions of war against the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of USAID.

The aid will provide repair and maintenance of pipes and equipment that supplies gas to enterprises in all regions of the country, Ukrainian settlements, medical and educational institutions.

USAID will also provide electricity generators, alternative sources of heating for hospitals, centers for internally displaced persons and shelters for socially vulnerable citizens. Institutions of Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions will be prioritized.

This assistance from USAID will be provided within the framework of the Energy Security project. The program is designed for five years and aims to help Ukraine create a safer and more transparent energy sector.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported separately that the capital received $1.3 million worth of pipes and pipe fittings from USAID. This will allow replacing 11 km of damaged heating networks. Most of the works are already at the final stage.