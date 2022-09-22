Russian troops damaged 349 heat supply facilities in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian troops have shelled 349 objects of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukrinform reports.

"We see that a large number of objects of the energy structure of Ukraine are damaged. The enemy insidiously strikes precisely at these objects. In total, as of September 20, 349 objects of the energy structure were affected in Ukraine. In the field of heat supply, this includes 11 thermal power plants and 3 thermal power stations," Chernyshov noted.

To date, 52% of all damaged objects have been restored.