Russian troops damaged 349 heat supply facilities in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian troops have shelled 349 objects of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.
This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukrinform reports.
"We see that a large number of objects of the energy structure of Ukraine are damaged. The enemy insidiously strikes precisely at these objects. In total, as of September 20, 349 objects of the energy structure were affected in Ukraine. In the field of heat supply, this includes 11 thermal power plants and 3 thermal power stations," Chernyshov noted.
To date, 52% of all damaged objects have been restored.
- Previously, the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the creation of a headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of military destruction of energy and communal infrastructure.
- The Ukrainian authorities predict that the occupiers will target the energy infrastructure in winter. The head of “Naftogaz” JSC Yury Vitrenko warned that this winter the temperature in the premises will be lower than normal, and the heating season will start later and end earlier than usual.