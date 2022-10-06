North Korea has again launched two ballistic missiles towards Japan. This is already the 6th launch in almost two weeks

North Korea launched two more short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of Japan. They flew towards the Sea of Japan.

Yonhap writes about it.

This is North Koreaʼs 6th missile launch in the past 12 days. During one such launch in Japan, even sirens sounded.

South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the launches were recorded at 06:01 and 06:23 local time from the Pyongyang area. According to their estimates, one of the missiles traveled more than 350 km, the other — about 800 km at a maximum altitude of about 60 km.